The “European flag” (a parliamentary system designed to fast-track EU-related laws) was abused to conceal a secret contract hiding high corruption, and unimaginable expenses for the state budget – money that the authorities will share with among them, MP Milosovski said on Saturday.

Milosevski pointed out that the money that Artan Grubi and Dimitar Kovacevski will share could have been used for the pensioners, the students, and the small municipalities, the ones with the real problems.