Watch out at the Oscars on Sunday for Hatidze Muratova, France 24 wrote.

Until “Honeyland” — the “non-fiction masterpiece” in which the village beekeeper appears — won a record three awards at the Sundance film festival, Hatidze lived in a tiny mud and stone house without electricity and running water in the wilds of Macedonia. Now it has become the first film ever to get Oscar nominations for both best documentary and best foreign language movie, Hatidze has become a full-blown celebrity who gets stopped in the street by Hollywood stars.

Sarah Jessica Parker was very excited to meet her after seeing the film, “Honeyland” producer Atanas Georgiev told AFP.

Having lived 56 years quite happily without television, Hatidze wasn’t all that aware of “Sex and the City”, although she graciously told the star-struck actress’s fortune “by reading the coffee grains in bottom of her cup,” AFP writes.

When Hatidze went for a dress fitting for the Oscars in the Macedonian capital Skopje, it took “20 minutes for her to walk 200 metres because so many people wanted to have a selfie with her,” Georgiev revealed.