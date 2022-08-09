American actor John Malkovich has revealed that Hollywood movies will be shot in Skopje as soon as several film studios are built near the capital as part of the Skopje Technology Park project.

I would like to greet my Macedonian friends and tell you how excited I am to collaborate with my fellow professionals D.W. Moffett, and Matt Dillon on the creation of a film, music and media studio of Hollywood rank, with a certificate for ecological construction in Skopje. The first studio of this type in the entire Balkans, Malkovich told MRT.

He announced that he will visit Skopje immediately after the Government approves the Skopje Technology Park project.

We decided to name the project “Stonebridge Study” in honor of the rich culture and incredible history of the Macedonian people, Malkovich pointed out.

He said that as a Balkan native, he attaches special importance to this project.