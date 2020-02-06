The United Macedonian Diaspora, one of the largest Macedonian organizations in the United States, is organizing an event in Washington DC on Oscars night in support of Macedonian documentary “Honeyland” Oscar nomination.

Please join us in support and to cheer on Oscars Nominee Macedonian documentary Honeyland who made Oscars history by being the first-ever documentary to be nominated in two categories! This is one event you don’t want to miss! We’ll have Macedonian wines (by Stobi and Balkan Wine Project) and appetizers throughout the night. A special Galichnik Wedding Festival exhibit will be displayed by Dejan Stankovski. This day has traditionally been going on for hundreds of years in the village of Galichnik, Macedonia. Photos are available for sale; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to UMD, reads UMD’s statement.