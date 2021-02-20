Serbian singer-songwriter Gjorgje Balasevic died Friday of coronavirus-related complications in a hospital in Novi Sad. He was 67.

He was admitted to hospital, where he was treated for pneumonia after contracting the new coronavirus. He had several chronic illnesses after suffering a heart attack in 2019.

Balasevic launched his career in the early 1980s, first performing in bands before establishing a solo following with his soft pop music and witty lyrics.

During his career, spanning almost 40 years, he remained popular across the Balkans, always performing in sold-out venues.

Balasevic is survived by his wife and daughter.

He was born on May 11, 1953 in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Balasevic released 12 albums and starred in several TV shows, for which he also wrote the score.