There were 762 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 109 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 422 patients have recovered, while one passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-20, Kumanovo-16, Kavadarci-15, Stip-13, Gostivar-10, Kicevo-7, Sveti Nikole-5, Veles-4, Tetovo-3, Vinica-3, Struga-2, Ohrid-2, Radovis-2, Makedonski Brod-2, Prilep-1, Bitola-1, Gevgelija-1, Demir Hisar-1, Negotino-1.

One patient from Skopje (aged 70) passed away.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 11,942 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 8,087 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 528.

At the moment, there are 3,327 active cases across the country, of which 1,177 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 115,590 tests performed in the country until now.