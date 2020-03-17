A total of 200 Macedonian citizens due to arrive in the country will be quarantined in the Pepeliste barracks, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed on Tuesday.

Filipce said these people were returning from the high-risk areas, Italy and Austria, and that is why the Pepeliste barracks would be turned into a group quarantine.

The whole facility will be secured by the police, the epidemiologist team will survey, test everyone, and monitor the situation, Minister Filipce said.

Тој кажа дека епидемијата е во силен ек и затоа апелира да граѓаните да седат дома.