Out of 1,284 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 429 new cases were registered, including 95 reinfections, and one patient passed away, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry added four deaths to the report, which occurred in August.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 338,549 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,455. At the moment, there are 2,877 active cases across the country.