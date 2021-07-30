Vaccination against COVID-19 is taking place uninterrupted across North Macedonia. Field vaccination is also underway. A total of 510,197 citizens have been vaccinated so far, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Friday.

On Thursday, 11,946 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide. Of them, 3,109 received their first vaccine dose.

A total of 891,379 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, while 381,182 citizens have been fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health’s latest figures show that 63 percent of the population over 70; 61 percent of the population over 65; 55 percent of the population over 60; and 45 percent of the population over 50 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at vaccination points nationwide, while parents of children over 12 can get their children’s vaccination appointments at vakcinacija.mk.

Medical teams are also vaccinating people across the country, visiting towns and villages.

Second vaccine doses are administered at the Skopje Boris Trajkovski Sports Arena as well as vaccination sites in Kavadarci, Kumanovo, Tetovo, Shtip, Bitola, Strumica, Ohrid, Veles, and Prilep to people who got their first shots there.

The Ministry of Health urges citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as mass inoculation is the only way to defeat the virus.