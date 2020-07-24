Of 1,535 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 129 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Macedonia, including 45 in the capital Skopje, Health Minister Venko Filipce posted on Facebook.

New cases were also registered in Kumanovo (7), Debar (1), Stip (25), Prilep (4), Tetovo (9), Struga (5), Bitola (6), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (1), Gostivar (9), Kocani (3), Demir Hisar (1), Delcevo (1), Sveti Nikole (3), and Kicevo (6).

The Institute of Public Health registered 109 recovered patients in Skopje (60), Kumanovo (7), Shtip (16), Prilep (1), Tetovo (12), Veles (4), Kavadarci (2), Gostivar (6), and Vinica (1).

Six patients have died, including five from Skopje and one from Struga, Filipce’s post reads.

Since the onset of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 9,797 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 5,254 people have recovered. Death toll has reached 451. At the moment, there are 4,092 active cases in Macedonia. So far, a total of 92,550 tests have been conducted in the country.