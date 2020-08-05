There were 1,507 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 113 patients have recovered, while 6 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-23, Kumanovo-8, Debar-2, Stip- 10, Prlipe- 3, Tetovo – 2, Struga-11, Veles- 2, Bitola- 3, Ohrid – 8, Kavadarci – 1, Gostivar- 4, Strumica- 1, Makedonski Brod- 4, Vinica -2, Sveti Nikole – 2, Kicevo – 2.

Six patients passed away, two from Skopje (aged 56 and 75), one from Kumanovo (91), one from Gostivar (64), one from Tetovo (82) and one from Stip (58).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 11,289 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 7,221 people have recovered.

The death toll stands at 511.

At the moment, there are 3,557 active cases across the country, of which 1,303 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 108,384 tests performed in the country until now.