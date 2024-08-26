Health Minister Arben Taravari declared that 11,000 anti-covid vaccinations would be supplied to Macedonia, with an estimated ten-day delivery time. The government will set aside funds from the budget for the procurement of vaccines in addition to the donations.

For other vaccines, procurement is conducted with the European Commission for all countries in the European Union and Macedonia is in that package. As far as I have information, it is in the final phase and soon all European countries, including Macedonia, will be supplied with influenza and covid vaccines, he says.

He went to the first social club for adults and teenagers on the autism spectrum today, accompanied by Bulgaria’s ambassador, Angel Angelov, and the mayor of Gjorce Petrov, Aleksandar Stojkoski.

I am happy that our country will finally have a social club for adolescents and adults on the autistic spectrum. The project is financed by the Bulgarian embassy and will be developed in the most modern way, says the minister.

He said that in order to proceed with the development of the hospitals in Kicevo and Shtip, a public procurement will be made public.The minister announced that the Bitola accelerator has been installed and is operating, while details regarding the one in Shtip.