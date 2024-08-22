The Positive List of Prescribed Drugs is about to gain nine more prescription drugs, including ones for dementia, heart problems, depression, and high blood pressure.

Arben Taravari, the health minister, informed the media on Wednesday that the 87 pharmaceuticals in question are nine generic drugs.

Nine generic pharmaceuticals are represented by 87 medications, which come in a variety of forms, strengths, and packaging and are currently registered in our nation. They include medications for heart problems, depression, dementia, antiplatelet medications, and high blood pressure, according to Taravari.

According to the Minister, experts worked on a number of legislative changes, a new guidebook incorporating European norms, and a new procedure for adding drugs to the Positive List ofPrescribed Drugs.

“This is only the beginning of the process of expanding the positive list,” Taravari stressed.