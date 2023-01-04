This morning, another liver transplant, then kidney and bone tissue transplants were performed at the Surgical Clinics, the Ministry of Health informed.

The organ harvesting started early this morning at the Surgical Clinics, after yesterday afternoon the family of a brain-dead patient gave their consent for donation, according to the Ministry of Health.

We are starting the new year with another transplant of liver, kidneys and bone tissues, after yesterday the family of a patient with brain death gave consent for organ donation. Their desire to give someone life and health, today resulted in the transplantation of a liver, two kidneys and bone tissues. Thanks to the family on my behalf and on behalf of all the teams that worked for the past 24 hours and continue to work, noted the Minister of Health, Dr. Bekim Sali.

At the same time, he expressed his gratitude to all the medical teams who worked for the past hours on the preparation of the donor, the recipients and in the operating rooms.

We are happy that more and more families decide to donate their organs and save someone’s life. We start the new year with an act of humanity and kindness. With hope and faith, stressed Sali.

On November 25 last year, for the first time in the history of Macedonian healthcare, a liver transplant from a deceased donor was performed at the Digestive Surgery Clinic. A sixty-year-old patient with chronic liver disease received a healthy organ from a brain-dead patient whose family agreed to donate the organs.