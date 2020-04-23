Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski, at the request of the National Forests Public Enterprise, has lifted the ban on movement in forest areas which was imposed on April 16, 2020.

Change in weather conditions and spring vegetation growth have reduced the risk of open fires. Therefore, the Agriculture Ministry, at the request of the National Forests Public Enterprise, is lifting the ban on movement in forest areas. This decision enters into force as of Friday, April 24, 2020, the Agriculture Ministry said in a press release.

The National Forests Public Enterprise will continue to monitor the situation and movement of people in forest areas. The ban will be reintroduced if necessary.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy urges people to act responsibly while in forest areas, take care of nature, not to discard any flammable material, and thus contribute to protection of the environment.