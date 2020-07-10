Over the past 24 hours, 205 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, 336 patients have recovered, while 6 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Friday. This is by far the highest number of new cases since the onset of the pandemic.

New cases were reported in Skopje-60, Kumanovo-13, Debar-17, Stip-10, Prilep-2, Tetovo-13, Struga-12, Veles-3, Bitola-3, Ohrid-1, Kavadarci-1, Gostivar-23, Strumica-1, Krusevo-1,Probistip-2, Demir Hisar – 2, Makedonski Brod-1, Berovo-1, Sveti Nikole-29, Kicevo -7, Resen-3.

Six patients passed away, four from Skopje and two from Gostivar.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 7,777 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 3,960 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 368.

At the moment, there are 3,449 active cases across the country.