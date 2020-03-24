City and intercity transport in Kumanovo will be halted and all stores in open shopping malls will be closed, except pharmacies and supermarkets in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health informed Tuesday that there are 12 new conformed coronavirus cases in the country, five of which are from Kumanovo. On March 21, a 57-year-old patient died at a hospital in Kumanovo, which was recorded as the first coronavirus death.

Minister Filipce said that of the five newly infected, three are health professionals, two doctors and one nurse respectively. They all show mild symptoms and are in home treatment.