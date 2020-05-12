COVID-19 screening starts tomorrow, beginning with kindergarten staff, close to 2,000, in order to start preparing a protocol for the reopening of kindergartens, Health Minister Venko Filipce said Tuesday.

PCR tests, he said, will be also used for the screening.

PCR tests are helpful to identify asymptomatic carriers. We believe it is the best approach because we will be also able to trace the contacts of these carriers and order them to self-isolate. We call it targeted screening, Filipce told a news conference.

In addition to kindergarten staff, the screening will also cover hospital staff, personnel working in nursery homes, patients with chronic diseases, patients receiving biological therapy, employees of the public transportation enterprise in Skopje and other dozen groups considered at risk.