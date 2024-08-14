The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting today to address a concerning outbreak of a new strain of mpox, commonly known as monkeypox. The meeting, attended by 16 experts, will determine whether to declare a public health emergency of international concern—the highest level of alert the WHO can issue.

At the beginning of the meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that over 14,000 cases of the new strain have been recorded in Africa this year, with at least 500 fatalities. The outbreak’s epicenter is in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but in recent weeks, 90 cases have been reported in neighboring countries, raising fears of a broader spread of the epidemic.

Monkeypox is a viral disease characterized by a blistering rash. It is transmitted through direct contact with infected individuals or animals, as well as through contact with contaminated materials. While most patients recover fully, the disease can pose serious risks to children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.