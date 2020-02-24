Enhanced control at all border crossings of passengers arriving from critical regions in northern Italy, providing space for isolation of passengers at several medical centers throughout the country and establishing a crisis headquarters at the Ministry of Health that will coordinate all activities of the competent authorities. This was agreed at tonight’s meeting of the Steering Committee of the Crisis Management Center to discuss measures in an effort to prevent the coronavirus.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said after the meeting that passengers coming from critical regions in northern Italy would be let into the country at only few border crossings – Bogorodica, Blace, Deve Bair, Tabanovce and Kafasan.

Passengers arriving in Skopje and Ohrid with two flights from Milan today will be thoroughly interviewed, inspected and tested if necessary.

Spaces for isolation of passengers that need to be monitored for 14 days have been secured, which initially will be infectious diseases departments in Stip, Veles and Gostivar, which will be guarded by the police.

Filipce reiterated his call not to travel to the critical regions of Italy where the presence of Covid-19 was confirmed. Tomorrow the government will discuss at a session postponement of all organized trips to Italy by state institutions.

High school students trips will also be postponed, according to announcements. The decision is expected to be made at tomorrow’s government session.

He announced that the Health Ministry’s crisis headquarters will coordinate all activities and will hold briefings on the latest field information on a daily basis.