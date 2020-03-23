As more studies have come out of already applied therapy worldwide, we have provided all the therapy needed for a truly large number of coronavirus patients in our country, Health Minister Venko Filipce said at Monday’s press conference. He pointed out that this is the combination of therapy that several publications has so far shown that it has produced good results in treating coronavirus patients.

The procedure is such that the treatment protocol has to be accepted at the Infectious Disease Clinic’s expert meeting, which was done early in the morning and today, and tomorrow the formal legal procedure should be completed with the definitive permission to use this combination of therapy by the Medicines Agency, after which it will be immediately applied to all patients where indicated. It is a therapy for clinical trials, but many countries have already put it into the protocols as it yielded good results in many countries, Filipce said.

