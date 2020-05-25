In a Facebook post on Monday, Health Minister Venko Filipce expressed concern that despite the appeals of the health institutions to people not to hold mass gatherings, to observe measures for social distancing and movement restrictions, that didn’t happen during Sunday’s Ramadan celebrations in the places of worship.

I respect the celebration and truly believe that these are important events for all of us, regardless of our religion. But this year, the holidays around the world are celebrated in a different way, putting health of our fellow citizens first, Filipce said.

He thanked the citizens for adhering to the measures, and who, unfortunately, can still be at risk because of those who do not respect preventive measures.