The recommended health protocols to ensure safe voting process for all voters and participants in the election process can be easily implemented, they just need to be respected. The State Election Commission trained the members of the Election Boards how to implement safety protocols, Health Minister Venko Filipce said Thursday.

“The protocols are based on the principles of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. We are not involved in the controlling the implementation of the protocols, however any grouping and violation of the protocols even elsewhere besides during the voting process, is certainly a risk. People have become more and more aware of the importance of wearing face masks not only in regard to the election day. Face masks are likely to become a common part of life when out in public,” Filipce said after meeting the officials of the Association “BORKA–For each new day.”

In regard to the WHO’s acknowledged evidence of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, Filipche pointed out that for now it is not recommended to wear a face mask outdoors, while riding a bicycle or in an elevator. However, wearing face mask and maintaining physical distance according to the confirmed current evidence is a sufficient measure to provide protection, Filipce said.