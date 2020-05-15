The Institute of Public Health is conducting a survey on behavioural insights on COVID-19 aimed at improving the measures taken in response to coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Venko Filipce posted Friday on Facebook.

Findings in the study, he said, will be used exclusively for scientific purposes aimed at improving COVID-19 outbreak response measures.

The collected data will be retained in the Institute of Public Health and can be used for study and future related research. This is a non-profit study and is developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), Filipce said.