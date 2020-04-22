Health Minister Venko Filipce says wearing a protective mask would become a habit, whereas the virus would not disappear after the first peak but linger until the vaccine is available sometime in 2021.

The virus will not disappear. Countries are preparing for some form of a peak in the autumn. At that time we will be in serious danger of having an additional number of seasonal flu patients in parallel with the COVID-19 ones. Therefore, this story will not end after the first peak, it will linger until a vaccine is here, hopefully by 2021. Until then, we will all have to modify out way of life by using all protective measures towards preventing the virus spread, Minister Filipce told Telma TV.

Regarding protective masks, he says they will be compulsory indoors, where the risk of keeping physical distance is bigger, while outdoors only if the recommended physical distance cannot be maintained.