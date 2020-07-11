In the past 24 hours, 199 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the country. Of those, 90 confirmed cases were reported in the capital Skopje. Eight patients died of coronavirus-related complications.

In the same period, 1,545 tests were conducted. In addition to Skopje, new cases were also registered in Kumanovo (17), Debar (6), Stip (9), Prilep (3), Tetovo (12), Struga (12), Bitola (2), Ohrid (4), Kavadarci (2), Gostivar (5), Strumica (2), Radovis (1), Krusevo (1), Probistip (3), Demir Hisar (1), Sveti Nikole (24), Kicevo (3) and Resen (2), the Health Ministry said Saturday.

The Institute of Public Health registered today 120 patients who have recovered, it added.

Eight patients died, including one from Skopje, one from Stip, four from Tetovo and two patients from Struga.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases since the onset of the epidemic is 7,975. 4,080 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 376.

There are a total of 3,519 active cases in the country. Most of them are reported in Skopje – 1,864.