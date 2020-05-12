In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Health Minister Venko Filipce congratulated International Nurses Day and thanked the nurses for their engagement in the fight against coronavirus.

The nurses are providing care to everyone in the world. In the past, their work has been ever more difficult. We thank them for their efforts and hard work. On the occasion of the International Nurses Day we commend all of those who are on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus, Filipce said on Facebook.