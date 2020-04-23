Let’s maintain a two-meter distance from others. It is all it takes to protect both yourself and the people around you, Health Minister Venko Filipce posted on his Facebook profile Thursday.

Wearing protective equipment, Filipce wrote, such as face masks, scarves, bandanas, etc, inside as well as outside when we can’t maintain a two-meter distance from others, is obligatory.

Relaxing restrictive measures means that the responsibility to protect both ourselves and the people around us, now falls on us. Let’s be responsible and respect coronavirus preventive measures,” read the Minister’s post.

41 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said earlier on Thursday, of which 17 are in Skopje, 11 in Kumanovo, 5 in Prilep, 3 in Tetovo, 1 in Kavadarci, 1 in Gostivar, 1 in Kriva Palanka, 1 in Kicevo and 1 in Negotino.

29 patients have recovered from the virus, four of which had been hospitalized, while 29 were treated for coronavirus at home. Of the latter, from Skopje-21, Bitola-3, and Strumica-1.

No COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.