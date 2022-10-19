As of today, senior citizens over 65, people with chronic illnesses, healthcare workers, pregnant women, and children aged 6 months to 5 years can get their free flu shots at public health centers nationwide, according to health authorities.

Citizens eligible for the free flu shots can schedule their vaccination appointments through vakcinacija.mk, the Ministry of Health said.

So far, 27,000 people have registered to schedule vaccination appointments through the system. The ministry has encouraged general practitioners, as well, to help interested citizens schedule a free flu shot.