The German Ambassador to Macedonia Anke Holstein signed Monday agreements for donation of EUR 152,000 to Stip Clinical Hospital, Kumanovo General Hospital, Borka Taleski General Hospital in Prilep and Gostivar Health Centre.

The donation is aimed at supporting the country in coping with COVID-19 pandemic and is a direct assistance to the citizens, German Embassy in Skopje said in a press release.

Macedonian public health institutions will use the donated funds for procurement of medical equipment and ambulances.

The Embassy thanks the NGO Local Community Development Foundation in Shtip, the NGO Bujrum – Center for Rural Development in Kumanovo, the NGO European Center for Development, Tolerance and Cooperation in Gostivar, the NGO Center for Civic Initiative from Prilep for the cooperation during implementation of these projects, which is beneficial for the municipalities of Stip, Kumanovo, Gostivar and Prilep, Germany Embassy said.

The German Embassy is allocating funds from the budget of small-scale projects aimed at promoting social and economic development in the country.