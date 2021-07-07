Vaccination is the only way to prevent the spread of the Delta variant in the country, and thus prevent a possible new big wave of the virus.
After detecting the presence of the Indian variant with seven patients, it turned out that they were not vaccinated, which once again confirms the fact that the citizens need to get vaccinated as soon as possible, said the Ministry of Health.
The Delta variant is present in about 100 countries in the world, hence we as a country cannot be exempted from its spread in our country. The situation in our country, from an epidemiological point of view, is calm for now, the situation is monitored daily and analyzes are made. However, the Delta variant is highly contagious, so it is important that citizens get vaccinated en masse, according to the Ministry of Health.
