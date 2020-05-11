The Ministry of Health warned citizens Monday that coronavirus misinformation, sent from a fake email address, are circulating in Macedonia.

The Interior Ministry’s Cybercrime and Digital Forensic Department has been notified and is working on the case. The Health Ministry’s official email address is: [email protected] We urge citizens to resist manipulation, the Ministry said in a press release.

Spreading misinformation, especially during a crisis situation, can harm public health and safety.