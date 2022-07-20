Macedonia’s Infectious Diseases Commission will convene Thursday at noon to discuss the country’s latest surge of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Tomorrow’s meeting will discuss the epidemiological situation. Any recommendations or conclusions made will be shared immediately after the meeting, Infectious Diseases Commission spokesman Zlate Mehmedovic told MIA.

At its last session on the current SARS-CoV-2 wave, the Infectious Diseases Commission did not propose or adopt any protective measures against the airborne virus.

Following the meeting, the public health experts urged citizens to look after their own health and avoid indoor spaces with poor airflow, except in emergencies.

People unable to avoid unventilated areas were recommended to wear masks and distance.

Masks are still mandated in health facilities, pharmacies, nursing homes and on public transit.