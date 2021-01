The ivermectin drug that is used to treat COVID-19 patients has already arrived in the country and will be available in pharmacies nationwide as of Tuesday, Agency for Medicine and Medical Devices (MALMED) director Lirim Shabani told MIA.

The price of the drug, as pointed out by the director, will be around 300 denars.

He informed last week that all the requests from the hospitals and wholesalers that have met the conditions have been approved.