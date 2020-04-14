According to the latest information by the Center for Public Health, for the first time, a person with a permanent place of residence in Kicevo was confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19. This person, as reported by the Municipality of Kicevo, has not been staying in the city for the last seven months, but has been working abroad.

The man from Kicevo, who tested positive for the coronavirus, was in a state-run quarantine in Skopje ever since he arrived in the country and and had no contacts with residents of Kicevo.

However, the municipality emphasizes that citizens must be careful and adhere to the recommendations of the Government.