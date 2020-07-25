Of 1,542 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 137 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Macedonia.

A majority of those – 60 cases – were registered in Skopje, followed by Shtip (16), Kumanovo (13), Gostivar (11), Tetovo (7), Kichevo (5), Debar (5), Bitola (5), Prilep (3), Veles (3), Sveti Nikole (3), Struga (1), Ohrid (1), Kochani (1), Probishtip (1), Demir Hisar (1) and Vinica (1), Health Minister Venko Filipche posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Nine patients died, including three people from Skopje, two from Kumanovo and Gostivar and one patient from Shtip and Struga each.

The Institute of Public Health registered 103 recovered patients in Skopje (53), Strumica (11), Resen (9), Tetovo (7), Prilep (6), Veles (5), Kichevo (3), Debar (3), Bitola (2), Shtip (1), Kavadarci (1), Strumica (1) and Krushevo (1).

Since the onset of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 9,934 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 5,357 people have recovered. At the moment, there are 4,117 active cases in the country.

Death toll has reached 460.

So far, a total of 94,092 tests have been conducted in the country.