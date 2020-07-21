No new coronavirus-related deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. There were 1,636 tests performed with 163 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 69 patients have recovered, the Ministry informed.

New cases were reported in Skopje-52, Kumanovo-21, Debar-2, Stip-33, Tetovo-4, Struga-7, Veles-2, Bitola-5, Ohrid-1, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-17, Strumica-2, Kocani- 2, Probistip-2, Demir Hisar-3, Makedonski Brod-1, Sveti Nikole-3, Kicevo-1, Resen-1.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 9,412 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 4,940 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 432. At the moment, there are 4,040 active cases across the country.