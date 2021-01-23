Out of 2,013 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 347 new cases were registered, 378 patients have recovered and 11 died, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

New cases were registered in: Skopje-179, Kumanovo-24, Tetovo-14, Prilep-5, Gostivar-8, Stip-13, Bitola-1, Veles-11, Ohrid-18, Strumica-7, Kavadarci-13, Struga-4, Kocani- 8, Kicevo-4, Sveti Nikole-2, Gevgelija-1, Debar-4, Resen-1, Kriva Palanka-3, Berovo-4, Delcevo-10, Probistip-5, Vinica-1, Bogdanci-3, Krusevo- 1, Demir Kapija-2, Pehcevo-1.

11 people died, including five patients from Skopje (aged 35, 75, 65, 81 and 74), one patient from Stip (80), one from Veles (82), from Strumica (78), one from Kavadarci (55), one patient from Valandovo (63), and one patient from Pehcevo (93).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 90,471 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 76,423 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,779. At the moment, there are 11,269 active cases across the country.