Over the past 24 hours 1,794 tests were performed, with 163 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 230 patients have recovered, while 8 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-87, Kumanovo-7, Debar-2, Stip-10, Prilep-3, Tetovo-16, Struga-8, Ohrid-1, Kavadarci-1, Demir Hisar -1, Gostivar-8, Strumica-1, Kratovo-1,Sveti Nikole-9, Kicevo -3, Resen-5.

Eight patients passed away, six from Skopje, one from Debar and one from Tetovo.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 7,406 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 3,554 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 359.

At the moment, there are 3,493 active cases across the country.