People who show coronavirus symptoms should only contact family doctors via telephone, the government posted on Facebook.
Call your doctor on the phone, instead of going to see them in person. Your family physician can determine whether you should be tested for the coronavirus by asking our a series of questions. If they determine there’s a need, they will schedule the test, read the government’s post.
Throughout the country, the post underlined, there are a total of 14 testing centers.
All family physicians, about 1,200, will take part in diagnosing and treating patents, the government said.
