According to the Public Health Institute’s weekly report for the period June 29 – July 5, the number of new coronavirus cases in Macedonia has decreased, while the number of recovered patients rose compared to the previous week, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Of the 8,422 COVID-19 tests that were carried out June 29 – July 5, 917 came back positive, which is 186 less than the previous week. In the past three weeks, the number of new cases is steadily declining at a weekly level.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in 25 cities throughout the country, the majority of which (45.9%) in Skopje, followed by Tetovo (10.3%). In 17 cities, under 20 new cases were registered in the past week.

Of the new COVID-19 patients, the majority (22.9%) are over 60 years old, followed by those aged 50-59 (19.8%). A slight decline has been registered in patients aged 40-19, while the number of new patients between the ages of 30-39 and 20-29, noted a small increase. The least number of new cases were registered in children under 9 (3.1%) and those aged 10-19 (4.1%).

113, i.e. 13.4% of new patients were admitted for hospital treatment, which is a 4% decline compared to the previous week. Comorbidities have been registered in 205, i.e. 25% of new patients.

In the period 29 June – 5 July, 46 coronavirus patients passed away, which is 11% less than the previous week. Most of the deceased were aged over 60 (67.4%). Comorbidities were registered in 38 (82.6%) of the casualties.

613 patients recovered in the past week, which is 166 more than in the period 21-28 June. This is a positive indicator for the decrease of new active cases, reads PHI’s weekly report.