A pregnant woman who returned from Sweden and her father-in-law have been infected with the Delta variant of the coonavirus and hospitalized in one of the private clinics in the country, “Sloboden pecat” reported.

Covid test results are awaited for six or seven other members of this family who have developed symptoms, after the Delta variant was detected with the father-in-law and the pregnant woman.

In addition to this potential cluster, a married couple has been hospitalized at the same clinic. The husband tested positive for the Delta variant after returning from Iraq. His wife is also hospitalized.

Until Wednesday, ten cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were registered in Macedonia. None of the infected were vaccinated.

Health Minister Venko Filipce urges people to get inoculated. Now that the vaccine is offered to everyone, we can no longer live closed.