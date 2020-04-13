Deputy PM and chief coordinator of local self-government crisis management bodies against COVID-19, Bujar Osmani, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Minister of Transport and Communication Goran Sugareski will meet Monday with members of the Prilep crisis management body.

14 new coronavirus cases were registered Sunday in Prilep, bringing the total number of cases there to 72. Of those, two-thirds are working age population, whereas the rest are people over 60 years of age and children. Patients include six members of medical staff.

Due to the rapid increase in the number of cases, Prilep Mayor Ilija Jovanoski has requested stricter measures for the city, as well as army involvement, and urged companies where coronavirus cases have been confirmed to remain closed until further notice.

According to authorities in Prilep, army members are needed to assist the police in implementing the coronavirus measures, as people were not sufficiently complying.