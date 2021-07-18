Dejan Trajkovski, a professor at the Technical University in Bitola, warns that it is simply unbelievable how everyone treats the upcoming wave unworried, both the population and the health authorities.

In his latest analysis of the coronavirus situation in Macedonia, he says that the health authorities wisely remained silent over the entry of the Delta variant in the country, due to, as he assessed, indifference and failure to take measures at the borders, as if it were not their business at all.