The Ministry of Health has launched in partnership with the Clinic of Psychiatry three mental health helplines for pregnant women and new mothers, people with speech and hearing impediments, as well as for people in home isolation who speak Albanian, set to remain operational for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, the Health Ministry said in a press release Friday.

The helplines are operated by trained psychiatrists.

Pregnant women and new mothers who need psychological support can call 078 378 766, while people in isolation who speak Albanian can call 070 291 657 between 09:00 and 16:00. Mental health counseling is offered to people with speech and hearing impediments only via Viber on 072 919 009 between 09:00 and 16:00.

The Ministry underlined that the helpline 072 912 676 for children at school age and parents of preschool and school age children is also operational. Adults in home isolation seeking psychological support can contact 072 919 009.

In collaboration with UNICEF and in partnership with the University Clinic of Psychiatry, the Health Ministry has also introduced new helplines providing mental health and psychosocial support to adolescents and their parents and parents of children with disabilities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.The helpline 078 378 728 for adolescents and their parents and the helpline 070291574 for parents of children with disabilities operate between 9:00 and 16:00 every working day.