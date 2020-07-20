Seven residents and three employees of a nursing home in Radovish have tested positive for COVID-19, Stip’s Public Health Center director, Dr. Marija Dimitrova said Monday.

The residents of the nursing home have been hospitalized, and we submitted a proposal to the Commission for Infectious Diseases to place nursing home under quarantine. According to our analysis, the infection was probably brought from outside, Dimitrova added.

Moreover, 19 active COVID-19 cases have been registered in Radovish since Sunday.