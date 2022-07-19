Out of 2,043 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 770 new cases were registered and two patients aged 23 and 76 passed away, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 207 of the new cases were reinfections.

The Health Ministry added two deaths to the report, which occurred in June.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 319,806 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,343. At the moment, there are 3,121 active cases across the country.