Sveti Nikole-based clothing factory “Moda” has shut down its facilities after receiving the results of the COVID-19 screening of 210 workers, said Sveti Nikole Mayor Saso Velkovski on Friday.

Based on the number of new infections and recommendations from the Ministry of Health and the municipal crisis HQ, the factory management has decided to shut down the facilities in order to lower the risk of the coronavirus spread in the coming days, said Velkovski.

He added that all 830 factory workers will be tested. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sveti Nikole stands at 79.