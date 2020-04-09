A few months old baby has been infected with coronavirus, “Sloboden pecat” reported, citing Ministry of Health sources.

The Wednesday’s report of the Public Health Institute states that it the age of the patients ranges from 0 to 91 years.

Earlier, the youngest patient infected with Covid-19 was two years old.

Health Minister Venko Filipce, at a previous press conference when asked how coronavirus affects newborns, said that no case of vertical transmission of the virus from mother to baby had been found in scientific studies.