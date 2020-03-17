The new coronavirus cases confirmed in Macedonia are from Skopje. Two of them are spouses who traveled to Bulgaria, and the third had symptoms for several days. His contacts have been mapped and the tests of the patient’s family members are pending, Health Minister Venko Filipce said at Tuesday’s news conference.

The first patient is treated at the clinic, and the spouses are still in home treatment and will be transferred to the infectious diseases clinic during the day. Yesterday there was another patient who came from the Netherlands and today all other passengers have been contacted, says Filipce.

He added that the total number of coronavirus cases is 26, 17 in Skopje and 9 in Debar.